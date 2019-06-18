Nicaragua sends three home from Gold Cup

Frisco, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Nicaragua has sent home three players from the Gold Cup for disciplinary reasons following their opening game thrashing by Costa Rica, officials said Monday.

A statement from the Nicaragua Football Federation (FENIFUT) said that forwards Carlos Chavarria and Marlon Lopez along with defender Carlos Montenegro had been axed for "serious breachs of discipline" at the team hotel.

"FENIFUT confirms that national team coach Henry Duarte has decided to expel three players from the squad," a statement said.

"For the remainder of the tournament Nicaragua will compete with only 20 players in the Gold Cup.

" The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the three players disciplinary breaches.

However, Duarte was quoted in Costa Rican media as saying that he had received a video showing the the three players partying after Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Costa Rica in San Jose.

All three players played in the Group B thrashing.

Nicaragua's second game of the tournament takes place on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, where they will face Haiti at the Toyota Stadium.

Costa Rica take on Bermuda, who lost 2-1 to Haiti in their opening game on Sunday.