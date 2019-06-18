UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Sends Three Home From Gold Cup

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Nicaragua sends three home from Gold Cup

Frisco, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Nicaragua has sent home three players from the Gold Cup for disciplinary reasons following their opening game thrashing by Costa Rica, officials said Monday.

A statement from the Nicaragua Football Federation (FENIFUT) said that forwards Carlos Chavarria and Marlon Lopez along with defender Carlos Montenegro had been axed for "serious breachs of discipline" at the team hotel.

"FENIFUT confirms that national team coach Henry Duarte has decided to expel three players from the squad," a statement said.

"For the remainder of the tournament Nicaragua will compete with only 20 players in the Gold Cup.

" The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the three players disciplinary breaches.

However, Duarte was quoted in Costa Rican media as saying that he had received a video showing the the three players partying after Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Costa Rica in San Jose.

All three players played in the Group B thrashing.

Nicaragua's second game of the tournament takes place on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, where they will face Haiti at the Toyota Stadium.

Costa Rica take on Bermuda, who lost 2-1 to Haiti in their opening game on Sunday.

Related Topics

Football Hotel San Jose Bermuda Costa Rica Haiti Sunday Gold Media From Toyota Coach

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

2 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

2 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

2 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

2 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.