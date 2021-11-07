UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Votes, With Ortega Re-election All But Certain

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Nicaragua votes, with Ortega re-election all but certain

Managua, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Under ring-of-steel security, Nicaragua on Sunday opened its polls for presidential elections dismissed as a "sham" by the international community, with all viable challengers to long-term leader Daniel Ortega locked up or in exile.

About 4.3 million Nicaraguans are eligible to cast votes in one of 13,459 ballot boxes placed throughout the impoverished Central American country, with polling stations closely guarded by 30,000 police and military personnel.

As Ortega, 75, prepared to claim a fourth consecutive term -- his fifth overall -- the United States described Nicaragua as a "cautionary tale" with a regime "determined to hold on to power at any cost." "It will be quite clear that these elections will have no credibility, that they're a sham," Patrick Ventrell, the US State Department's Central American Affairs director, said Thursday.

"We are going into a scenario where you have a dictatorship, and we'll have to respond to such.

" Just over three years after massive protests against his rule and a violent crackdown that claimed more than 300 lives, Ortega is assured another five-year term with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side.

Seven people who had any real shot at the presidency are among 39 opposition figures detained in a brutal government clampdown that started in June.

Ortega, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), faces five opponents, though in name only -- all are derided as regime collaborators.

The vote takes place without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.

Nicaragua's last opposition daily, La Prensa, had its director thrown in prison in August, and Facebook announced this week it had closed a government-operated troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages.

