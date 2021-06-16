UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaraguan Ex-president And Corruption Fighter Bolanos Dies At 93

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 10:20 AM

Nicaraguan ex-president and corruption fighter Bolanos dies at 93

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's former president Enrique Bolanos, who led a fierce fight against corruption, has died at the age of 93, his family said Tuesday.

Bolanos, who beat a favored Daniel Ortega in the 2001 elections and was in power until 2007, was buried Tuesday in the western city of Masaya, where he lived.

During his tenure, he popularized the phrase "let's roll up our sleeves" as he promoted public austerity to clean up public debt and battle corruption.

He held several corruption trials, including of his predecessor and former boss Arnoldo Aleman, who was accused of laundering millions of Dollars in public funds.

"The Nicaragua I have dreamed of ... is a Nicaragua in which truth, honesty and justice reign for all," said Bolanos at the time.

During Bolanos' administration, Nicaragua ratified a free trade agreement between Central America and the United States. The country -- one of the poorest on the continent -- also managed to get 80 percent of its foreign debt forgiven during his presidency.

Bolanos had five children with his late wife Lila. After retiring from politics, he dedicated the last years of his life to building a library that bears his name.

To mark his death, the government ordered flags be flown at half-mast for three days of mourning.

Related Topics

Corruption Died Wife Masaya United States Family All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 June 2021

15 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s charitable spirit shines agai ..

30 minutes ago

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

30 minutes ago

Over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in India

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.