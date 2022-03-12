UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Opposition Figure Found Guilty Of Financial Crimes: Family

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Nicaraguan opposition figure found guilty of financial crimes: family

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Nicaragua's main opposition figure and would-be presidential challenger to Daniel Ortega has been found guilty of financial crimes, a family member said Friday.

Cristiana Chamorro, who has been detained since June, was found guilty of money laundering and mismanagement in a closed-door trial, her niece Olama Hurtado told AFP.

Chamorro's brother Pedro Joaquin Chamorro and three former employees of her free speech foundation were also convicted.

"They found everyone guilty," Hurtado said, adding that sentencing is scheduled for March 21.

Chamorro, 68, the daughter of former Nicaraguan president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was placed under house arrest in June, preventing her from challenging Ortega in the November election, in which she was regarded as the favorite.

Chamorro was accused by the state of laundering money, property and assets through her media foundation as well as promoting "ideological falsehood" and destabilizing the government.

The sentence came after a seven-day trial held in a court inside El Chipote prison and was closed to the public.

Chamorro has maintained her innocence.

"They want to stain my name, but they will not succeed," she told the court at the end of the trial, according to 100% news, an online media outlet critical of the government. "They will never succeed in staining the name of my father or my mother, because I am innocent."Chamorro, a journalist not aligned with any political party, is one of seven former presidential candidates and nearly 40 opposition figures arrested last year in the run-up to the November 7 election.

Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in the vote, which was widely condemned as rigged.

Related Topics

Election Vote Money March June November Family Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

10 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

10 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

10 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>