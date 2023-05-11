UrduPoint.com

Nicaraguan Parliament Dissolves Local Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Nicaraguan parliament dissolves local Red Cross

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Nicaragua's parliament on Wednesday dissolved the local branch of the Red Cross, accusing it of taking sides in 2018 anti-government protests.

The resolution was unanimously passed by a National Assembly loyal to President Daniel Ortega's ruling party, making the Red Cross the latest entity to be shuttered after falling foul of the government.

Ortega's government, under UN sanctions for a raft of actions criticized as authoritarian, has recently clashed with the Catholic Church, the EU and other bodies that have raised alarm over alleged rights violations.

These include the detention of hundreds of critics, among them several would-be challengers to Ortega who were jailed ahead of presidential elections in 2021.

More than 2,000 associations, NGOs and employer unions have been barred from operating since 2020.

Wednesday's resolution repealed a 1958 decree which legally created the Nicaraguan Red Cross and authorized the creation of a new "decentralized, autonomous entity" attached to the Ministry of Health in its place.

The resolution authorized all assets of the Nicaraguan Red Cross to be seized and handed over to be administered by the replacement body.

The resolution is final and requires no further approval.

Nicaraguan lawmakers accused the Red Cross of violating the political neutrality required from humanitarian organizations following anti-government protests in 2018 that rights bodies say unleashed a campaign of violent oppression.

A clampdown, observers say, left more than 350 dead, hundreds imprisoned and more than 100,000 in exile, and prompted a UN Human Rights Council probe.

Ortega's government described the protests as part of a coup plot he said was orchestrated by the opposition with Washington's support.

Related Topics

Dead Resolution National Assembly United Nations Washington Parliament 2018 2020 Church All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

3 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

3 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

12 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.