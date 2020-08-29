UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaraguan Refugees In Costa Rica Facing Hunger: UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica facing hunger: UN

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Nicaraguan refugees in neighboring Costa Rica are going hungry and eat only once or twice a day, the UN refugee agency warned Friday.

According to the UNHCR, more than three-quarters of the 81,000 Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica are going hungry as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Before the pandemic hit, and thanks to effective local integration initiatives in Costa Rica, only three percent of refugees were eating once a day or less. Now, this has more than quadrupled to 14 percent," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in Geneva.

The agency estimates that 63 percent of Nicaraguan refugees living in Costa Rica can only eat twice a day.

Migrants have been hard hit by restrictions adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nicaraguans fled across the border after a wave of social protests and a subsequent crackdown by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Many are in such dire straits that they are planning to return to Nicaragua, despite the risks they reported having fled.

Nicaraguan refugees in other countries in the region, such as Panama, Guatemala and Mexico, report facing similar problems, Mantoo said.

"Refugee hosting communities are facing similar conditions and the economic contraction in these countries will make it even more difficult for refugees and their hosts to recover."

Related Topics

United Nations Guatemala Geneva Panama Costa Rica Mexico Border Government Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

39 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.