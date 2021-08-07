UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Electoral Council Disqualifies Main Opposition Party: Official

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Nicaragua's electoral council disqualifies main opposition party: official

Managua, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's electoral council on Friday disqualified the country's main opposition party, which heads an alliance against the reelection of President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth term in November 7 polls.

The council ordered the "annulment of the legal status of the Citizens for Liberty party," according to a court resolution read before pro-government media by the body's secretary, Luis Luna.

