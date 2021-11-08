UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua's Ortega Wins Election With 75 Percent Of Votes: Partial Results

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Managua, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's incumbent Daniel Ortega won re-election with 75 percent of votes, according to official partial results announced Monday, securing a fourth consecutive five-year term for the long-term president.

The announcement came as votes in 49 percent of the Central American nation's polling stations were counted, said the electoral council, which put participation at 65.34 percent.

