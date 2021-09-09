UrduPoint.com

Nice And Marseille To Replay Infamous August 22 Match

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Nice and Marseille to replay infamous August 22 match

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Nice and Marseille must replay their infamous August 22 game which descended into mayhem on a neutral ground and behind closed doors, the French Professional League ruled on Wednesday.

Nice have also been docked two Ligue 1 points, although one is suspended.

The hosts led the Mediterranean derby 1-0 at the Allianz Riviera with 15 minutes left when Marseille's Dimitri Payet fell after being struck by a bottle as he went to take a corner.

Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd as team-mates came across to remonstrate with Nice fans behind the goal.

Some supporters streamed onto the pitch and a melee ensued involving players, staff, fans and stewards. Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be restrained by members of his own staff.

The match was halted for over an hour and finally abandoned just before midnight local time after Marseille refused to return to the pitch.

In farcical scenes, the Nice players came back out and the referee placed the ball by the corner flag where the game had been stopped, before blowing his whistle.

In its ruling, the LFP handed out a one-match suspended ban to Payet and a two-match ban to Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez for hitting balls into the stands.

Marseille assistant coach Pablo Fernandez was suspended for the remainder of the season for punching a Nice fan.

Nice were ordered to play three games behind closed doors.

"This ruling matches the seriousness of the incidents," said Sebastien Deneux, who led the disciplinary commission.

Related Topics

Derby Nice Marseille August Coach

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

8 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.