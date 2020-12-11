UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicholls Half-century Revives New Zealand Against Windies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

Nicholls half-century revives New Zealand against Windies

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Henry Nicholls rode his luck to shore up the New Zealand innings at tea on day one of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington on Friday.

After being sent into bat on a green wicket, New Zealand were 170 for four at the end of the second session with Nicholls on 57 and BJ Watling on 11.

With New Zealand playing without regular cornerstone Kane Williamson, who is on paternity leave, the batsmen struggled initially.

Strong winds, overcast conditions and the verdant wicket put all the elements in the West Indies' favour as Shannon Gabriel and Chemar Holder pinned New Zealand down at 78 for three.

But once the sun emerged and the wind faded, Nicholls and Will Young pulled New Zealand back into the game in a measured 70-run stand for the fourth wicket.

For Nicholls, who had been struggling for form, it was his first half-century in 14 innings, but it was not without its chances.

On 21 he was dropped by Shamarh Brooks, on 29 a top edge for six sailed just out of the reach of Jermaine Blackwood, who had moved several metres in from the boundary, and twice on 47 Dwayne Bravo failed to take regulation chances at first slip.

Gabriel was clearly frustrated with Bravo's first drop but had cause to celebrate in his next over with a ball that moved in then zipped away from Young to catch the edge of the bat.

Jason Holder at second slip thrust out his right hand to take the ball down low, ending a polished 43 from Young in only his second Test innings.

The Basin Reserve wicket offered plenty of pace, bounce and seam movement with Gabriel and Holder at times almost unplayable as they found a good length and moved the ball.

Gabriel, in his 50th Test, took the wickets of Tom Blundell (14) and Ross Taylor (nine) before lunch before Young became his 150th Test dismissal.

Holder and his fellow debutant, wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, combined to snare their first Test scalp when Tom Latham was caught behind for 27.

Related Topics

Young Brooks Shannon Wellington BJ Watling Henry Nicholls All From Top Lucky Cement Limited Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

8 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

8 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

9 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.