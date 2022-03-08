UrduPoint.com

Nickel Soars To Record High Of $54,880 Per Tonne

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Nickel soars to record high of $54,880 per tonne

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Nickel soared to a record high of $54,880 per tonne as the economic fallout from the Ukraine conflict widened Monday.

Russia, which invaded its neighbour 12 days ago, is a major producer of the metal used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, and supply fears saw its price soar an unprecedented 90 percent on the day and shatter its 2008 peak of $48,000 per tonne.

