NIFTH Issues Guideline For Museum's Visitors
Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) management on Sunday issued a guideline for museum's visitors.
According to NIFTH, the management has taken various measure to minimize the exposure to COVID-19 at museum.
The management has made Mask mandatory for visitors before entering in the museum.
The NIFTH directed visitors to use hand-sanitizer before and after visit. While the temperature would also be checked before entering museum.
Heritage Museum, also known as Lok Virsa Museum is administered and managed by NIFTH.