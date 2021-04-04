ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) management on Sunday issued a guideline for museum's visitors.

According to NIFTH, the management has taken various measure to minimize the exposure to COVID-19 at museum.

The management has made Mask mandatory for visitors before entering in the museum.

The NIFTH directed visitors to use hand-sanitizer before and after visit. While the temperature would also be checked before entering museum.

Heritage Museum, also known as Lok Virsa Museum is administered and managed by NIFTH.