NIFTH launches art competition to highlight women in compassion

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage in collaboration with foreign and Pakistani artists has started receiving entries for recently launched art competition titled "Compassionate Women: Kindness in Action" that will also include compassionate men who have impacted women positively.

According to the announcement issued here, all were welcome to enter, with all forms of visual arts and mediums being accepted such as paintings, drawings, photographs, audio-visual, poems and short articles.

The closing date for the registration is November 30, 2021.

Anum Farooq, a British-based educationist-cum-artist and one of the initiators of the project states that idea for this art project came from reading the news, and really thinking about her own personal experience as a woman in Pakistan, and providing a platform to allow the Pakistani public to express themselves through art.

NIFTH would portray the real picture of traditions in Pakistan and would explore real women in compassion.

Furthermore, this art project is unique and innovative in terms of being a global digital exhibition, connecting cultures and people across borders, with Pakistan at the forefront of the cultural art conversations.

The Pakistani traditions and culture offer values essential for harmonious society and keep women in high esteem as well.

The purpose of the project is to present a balanced view of Pakistani society and also give some insight into folk and traditional culture pertaining to women in compassion, their status and role in Pakistani society.

Artwork from across the globe has already been submitted with artists from Belgium, UAE, Romania, Slovenia, France and the United States contributing, and further international submissions anticipated.

International and local exhibiting artists will be receiving a certificate of recognition from NIFTH. We are really looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this cultural zeitgeist.