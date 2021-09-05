UrduPoint.com

NIFTH Launches Art Competition To Highlight Women In Compassion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

NIFTH launches art competition to highlight women in compassion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage in collaboration with foreign and Pakistani artists has started receiving entries for recently launched art competition titled "Compassionate Women: Kindness in Action" that will also include compassionate men who have impacted women positively.

According to the announcement issued here, all were welcome to enter, with all forms of visual arts and mediums being accepted such as paintings, drawings, photographs, audio-visual, poems and short articles.

The closing date for the registration is November 30, 2021.

Anum Farooq, a British-based educationist-cum-artist and one of the initiators of the project states that idea for this art project came from reading the news, and really thinking about her own personal experience as a woman in Pakistan, and providing a platform to allow the Pakistani public to express themselves through art.

NIFTH would portray the real picture of traditions in Pakistan and would explore real women in compassion.

Furthermore, this art project is unique and innovative in terms of being a global digital exhibition, connecting cultures and people across borders, with Pakistan at the forefront of the cultural art conversations.

The Pakistani traditions and culture offer values essential for harmonious society and keep women in high esteem as well.

The purpose of the project is to present a balanced view of Pakistani society and also give some insight into folk and traditional culture pertaining to women in compassion, their status and role in Pakistani society.

Artwork from across the globe has already been submitted with artists from Belgium, UAE, Romania, Slovenia, France and the United States contributing, and further international submissions anticipated.

International and local exhibiting artists will be receiving a certificate of recognition from NIFTH. We are really looking forward to seeing the positive impact of this cultural zeitgeist.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan France UAE Reading Belgium Romania United States Slovenia November Women All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

3 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

5 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.