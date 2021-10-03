NIFTH to hold exhibition of rare documents,books, photographs of leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) will hold exhibition of rare documents, books and photographs on founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A.Jinnah and Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on Sunday at Pakistan National Monument Museum.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan (NAP) and National library of Pakistan (NLP).

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, NIFTH has established a thematic Museum known as "Pakistan National Monument Museum" at Islamabad depicting history, birth, freedom movement and development of Pakistan after emergence in 1947 in a three-dimensional creative manner.

He said Museum would also showcases achievements of our national heroes who contributed for creation of Pakistan.

These include founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet/ philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and other prominent leaders.

