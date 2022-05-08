NIFTH to hold folk crafts, folk music courses from May 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with government of Pakistan has planned to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from May 10 (Tuesday).

With an objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the masses, particularly youth/ students about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.