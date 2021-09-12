UrduPoint.com

NIFTH To Resume Weekly " Folk & Handicrafts Training Classes" From Next Week: ED Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

NIFTH to resume weekly " Folk & Handicrafts Training Classes" from next week: ED Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) will resume weekly "Folk and Handicrafts Training Classes" from next week to promote the country's rich and diverse handicraft heritage.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa said that NIFTH has started a weekly training program in folk crafts under Master Craftsman.

He said the first program of Calligraphy and Folk Paintings was held in February 2020 at Heritage Museum which continued till 15 March 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all programs and activities planned after March was postponed.

He further said that NIFTH is ready to re-imagine its potential and celebrate the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Pakistan as well as re-imagine the role of cultural heritage in ensuring a better future for Pakistanis.

