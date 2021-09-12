UrduPoint.com

NIFTH's 'Music & Arts' 3-month Course To Start Next Month: Talha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) and Echo Records will launch a three months course titled 'Level Up – a Skill Development program' by next month.

Talking to APP, Executive Director NIFTH Talha Ali on Sunday said that the short course program is ideal for those who want to study abroad in music and film production with the aim of enlightening creative musical minds.

He further said, "Our panel of instructors consists of highly skilled and well-known professionals in their respective fields." He said the courses included, music short courses, pop vocal training and saxophone, Arts and Crafts Courses.

The last date to apply for registration is 30th September 2021, he added.

