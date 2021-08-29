UrduPoint.com

NIFTH's 'Open Mic' Program Resumed To Spur Singing Competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa has resumed "Open Mic" programme, a popular platform for emerging singers with the aim to promote hidden talents of young generation.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said,"The youngsters of all social strata were welcomed to register themselves to avail the opportunity for refining the skillful talent of singing.

"Open Mic" programme was an initiative to discover melodious voices of the country, full of enthusiasm to take their capabilities at its zenith which would be held on weekly basis for audition, he added.

Talha said the "Open Mic" programme would help those who were eager to sing, but they lack a proper available platform to perform.

Talha Ali said that many programmes have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic adding that the recently Lok Virsa had arranged the "Open Mic" programme on test basis.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue it's efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

An emerging singer Uzma Nadeem said Open Mic was a popular music audition programme, which started in 2017. She also participated in the first session of Open Mic programme.

