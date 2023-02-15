UrduPoint.com

Nigar Hits Half-century As Bangladesh Struggle Against Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Nigar hits half-century as Bangladesh struggle against Australia

Gqeberha, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Fast bowler Darcie Brown and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham set up a second successive Women's T20 World Cup win for Australia, who beat Bangladesh by eight wickets at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

But Bangladesh made the defending champions work for their victory, which came with ten balls to spare.Brown took two for 23 while leg-spinner Georgia Wareham had a successful return to international cricket, taking three for 20 in a Bangladesh total of 107 for seven. Wareham suffered a left knee cruciate ligament injury in October 2021.

Captain Nigar Sultana scored 57 for Bangladesh but lacked support. She came to the crease after Brown had reduced Bangladesh to 11 for two in the fourth over and was the mainstay of the innings until the penultimate over when she lofted a catch to cover off off-spinner Ash Gardner.

Nigar hit a six off leg-spinner Alana King and seven fours in a 50-ball innings but none of her teammates could make more than Shorna Akter's 12 against Australia's varied attack.

Beth Mooney failed for the second successive match, caught at slip off 18-year-old fast bowler Marufa Akter for two. Alyssa Healy (37) and captain Meg Lanning (48 not out) put on 69 for the second wicket but failed to dominate against dogged Bangladesh bowling and fielding.

Marufa, who took three for 23 against Sri Lanka on Sunday, had another impressive outing, taking one for 18 in her four overs.

It was the first tournament match to be played in Gqeberha and the first of three to be played by Australia in the Eastern Cape city.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka George Georgia October Women Sunday National University

Recent Stories

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

7 minutes ago
 Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals ..

Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals how countries adapted to shoc ..

7 minutes ago
 SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

21 minutes ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Loc ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.