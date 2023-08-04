Open Menu

Niger Ambassador To US Warns Coup Could Destabilize Region

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Niger's junta must "come to reason" and return power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum before the country and the wider region collapse, Niamey's ambassador to Washington said Thursday.

"If Niger collapses, the entire Sahel will collapse, will be destabilized," Ambassador Kiari Liman-Tinguiri told AFP in an interview on Niger's independence day, as the future of Western economic and security aid hang in the balance for the landlocked West African country facing multiple conflicts with violent extremists.

"The junta should come to reason, realize that this affair cannot succeed, and prevent useless, inevitable suffering for our people and hand back power," said Liman-Tinguiri, who remains a recognized diplomat in Washington and considers himself a representative of the "legitimate" President Bazoum, detained by his guards since late last month.

Since officers seized power in the capital Niamey on July 26, the European Union and France have suspended security cooperation and aid, and Washington has suspended training with Niamey's security forces.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed economic sanctions, and neighboring Nigeria has cut electricity that feeds 70 percent of Niger's grid, leading to rolling blackouts in the capital. Rice prices have shot up 40 percent, Liman-Tinguiri added.

Some 40 percent of the government's budget comes from outside aid, he pointed out.

"There will be devastating consequences if we let this situation continue," said the ambassador, wearing a traditional Nigerien kaftan and cap. "We have a lot of displaced people and refugees, how will we feed them tomorrow if all our partners refuse?"

