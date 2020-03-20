Niger announces first coronavirus case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Niger on Thursday recorded its first coronavirus case in a man returning to Niamey from Togo via Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, the health minister said.

The 36-year-old man from Niger was in a "stable" condition, health minister Illiassou Mainassara said in a statement read on national television, adding that measures had been taken to try to limit the spread of the disease.

Niger on Tuesday closed educational establishments, as well as its land borders and two airports.

Burkina Faso has registered 33 cases including one death, the first in sub-Saharan Africa. In Ghana, there have been 11 cases, while Ivory Coast has recorded nine and Togo one.