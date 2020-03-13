UrduPoint.com
Niger Attack Kills Nine Soldiers Near Mali Border: Security Source

Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Niger attack kills nine soldiers near Mali border: security source

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Nine Nigerien soldiers were killed on Thursday in an attack on an army post close to the Mali frontier, a security source said, in the Tillaberi region that has been frequently targeted by jihadists.

All the assailants were "neutralised" in an airstrike after they attacked a military post in Ayorou, 200 km (124 miles) northwest of the Niger capital Niamey, the security source said.

