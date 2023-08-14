Open Menu

Niger Can Thwart ECOWAS Sanctions: Military-appointed PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Niger can thwart ECOWAS sanctions: military-appointed PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Niger will be able to thwart sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS in response to last month's coup, new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said in an interview released Monday.

"We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it," Zeine, who was appointed by Niger's military leaders, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, on July 26.

The bloc has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world's poorest countries.

The military leaders earlier said the sanctions had made it difficult for people to access medicines, food, and electricity, describing the measures as "illegal, inhumane, and humiliating.

" But Zeine also expressed optimism about a visit by a Nigerian delegation and talks with ECOWAS and stressed the importance of Niger's ties with Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.

"We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having ECOWAS work on purely economic issues first," he said.

"Because the basic principle of solidarity is to work to enable all the states that belong to this union to be in a position to create the conditions for prosperity, and also to ensure that each of the countries benefits from the solidarity of the community."He also urged people to "trust the new authorities.""We have focused our actions on serving them with complete integrity and competence," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army Electricity German Visit Niger Nigeria July All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

8 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

9 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

14 minutes ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

38 minutes ago
 Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

40 minutes ago
Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

41 minutes ago
 Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

44 minutes ago
 PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Cen ..

PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its netw ..

1 hour ago
 ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous pro ..

ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous programme for prosecutors in half ..

1 hour ago
 World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

2 hours ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous