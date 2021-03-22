UrduPoint.com
Niger Constitutional Court Confirms New President

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Niger constitutional court confirms new president

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Niger's constitutional court on Sunday confirmed Mohamed Bazoum as the country's new president with more than 55 percent of the votes cast in last month's run-off.

Former interior minister Bazoum was the preferred successor and right-hand man of outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou.

"The court confirms and declares the definitive results of the second round presidential poll of February 2, 2021," said President of the Court Bouba Mahamane, adding that he had received 55.6 percent of the vote while turnout was 62.9 percent.

The court declared that Bazoum had a mandate for five years from April 2.

The results were contested by the opposition and violence in the capital Niamey claimed two lives.

President Issoufou voluntarily stepped down after two five-year terms, paving the way for the first elected transition since independence from France in 1960.

