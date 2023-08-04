Open Menu

Niger Junta Ends Mandates Of Ambassadors To US, France, Nigeria, Togo: Statement

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Niger junta ends mandates of ambassadors to US, France, Nigeria, Togo: statement

Niamey, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Niger's coup leaders on Thursday evening announced they were ending the mandates of ambassadors to four countries, as they face international pressure to restore the democratically elected leader they ousted last week.

"The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger" to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States "are terminated", one of the putschists said in a statement read on national television.

The junta faces international pressure to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, with threats of force by regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States, currently chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Military chiefs of the bloc's member countries met in Nigeria on Wednesday for three days of consultations.

Outside the continent, global condemnation has been led by the United States and former colonial power France, which have about 1,000 and 1,500 troops in the country, respectively.

Related Topics

Condemnation France Togo United States Niger Nigeria TV

