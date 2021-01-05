UrduPoint.com
Niger Massacres Highlight Sahel Vulnerability To Jihadis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Niamey, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sahel had just turned the page on a grim 2020 when the new year brought a chilling reminder of the region's vulnerability to ruthless, mobile jihadists.

About 100 people were slaughtered on Saturday in two villages in western Niger, according to local sources -- the biggest single massacre of civilians in the Sahel's eight-year-old Islamist insurgency.

The same day, two soldiers in France's Barkhane anti-jihadist mission were killed in Mali days after three of their colleagues were killed by a roadside bomb, bringing the total of French military deaths to 50.

Hit-and-run raids and roadside bombs are the deadliest tactics of a jihadist campaign that began in northern Mali before spreading into Niger and Burkina Faso.

Thousands have died and nearly three million have fled their homes, according to UN figures.

The latest attacks come as France contemplates cutting in its 5,100-man force, balancing the ability of Sahel states to defend themselves with French public opinion.

Defence Minister Florence Parly, confirming plans to withdraw an additional 600 troops deployed a year ago, told Le Parisien newspaper: "Reinforcements, are by definition, only temporary."Defence sources in Paris have indicated that President Emmanuel Macron would like to bring home further troops before the next presidential election in 2022.

"Up until now the French have not really questioned France's role in the Sahel. But one has to be very careful. Public opinion can change very quickly," a government source told AFP recently.

