Niger Opposition Figure Accused In Unrest Turns Himself In

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Leading Niger opposition figure Hama Amadou, accused by the government of stoking unrest following the release of presidential election results, turned himself in to police in the capital Niamey on Friday, one of his aides said.

"He turned himself in this morning to the judicial police with his lawyer, and they are currently in a hearing," the member of Amadou's entourage told AFP, an account confirmed by a source close to the authorities.

