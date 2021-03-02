UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Opposition Figure Amadou Jailed Over Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Niger opposition figure Amadou jailed over unrest

Niamey, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Nigerien opposition leader and former prime minister Hama Amadou was jailed on Monday after being held for questioning for three days over his alleged role in post-election violence, prosecutors told AFP.

Amadou faces "many charges" including "complicity" in demonstrations and property damage, prosecutors said, after widespread protests over the results of a presidential election that handed victory to ruling-party candidate Mohamed Bazoum over the opposition's Mahamane Ousmane.

Other charges included "regionalist propaganda" and "speech inclined to set people against one another".

More people among the hundreds arrested since the February 21 election had been jailed, the prosecutors said without naming them.

Official preliminary results said that Bazoum -- the appointed successor of incumbent Mahamadou Issoufou -- scored 55.7 percent of votes, but Ousmane claims he edged a win with 50.3 percent.

Amadou had once been considered the main opposition contender to run against Bazoum.

However he was barred from running because of a conviction for baby trafficking -- a charge he says was politically motivated -- and threw his support behind Ousmane.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister February From Opposition

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging ..

36 minutes ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

36 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.