Niger opposition figure Amadou jailed over unrest

Niamey, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Nigerien opposition leader and former prime minister Hama Amadou was jailed on Monday after being held for questioning for three days over his alleged role in post-election violence, prosecutors told AFP.

Amadou faces "many charges" including "complicity" in demonstrations and property damage, prosecutors said, after widespread protests over the results of a presidential election that handed victory to ruling-party candidate Mohamed Bazoum over the opposition's Mahamane Ousmane.

Other charges included "regionalist propaganda" and "speech inclined to set people against one another".

More people among the hundreds arrested since the February 21 election had been jailed, the prosecutors said without naming them.

Official preliminary results said that Bazoum -- the appointed successor of incumbent Mahamadou Issoufou -- scored 55.7 percent of votes, but Ousmane claims he edged a win with 50.3 percent.

Amadou had once been considered the main opposition contender to run against Bazoum.

However he was barred from running because of a conviction for baby trafficking -- a charge he says was politically motivated -- and threw his support behind Ousmane.