Niger 'putschists Have No Authority' To Expel Ambassador: France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :France on Friday said Niger's "putschists have no authority" to expel its ambassador in Niamey, after the country's new military rulers gave their envoy 48 hours to quit the country.

"France has taken note of the putschists' request," the ministry told AFP.

"The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities." "We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy," the ministry added.

Earlier Friday, the military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 gave French ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to leave Niger, in a foreign ministry announcement.

Their statement said it was in response to "the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation" from the minister for a meeting Friday and "other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger".

France has consistently backed calls by the West African bloc ECOWAS for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently being held with his family at the presidential palace.

France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against militant forces that have been active in the country for years.

ECOWAS has applied sanctions against the new regime and threatened to use military means to remove it if the new rulers do not hand back power to Bazoum.

