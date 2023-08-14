Niger regime leader 'open to explore diplomacy': mediators

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The leader of Niger's military regime is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to its stand-off with the West African bloc ECOWAS, the head of a religious delegation of mediators said on Sunday.

"General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," said Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his delegation held talks in Niamey.

The Muslim leaders visited the capital Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible but scrapped a Saturday crisis meeting on the coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum as president.

Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official Niamey residence.