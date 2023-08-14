Open Menu

Niger Regime Leader 'open To Explore Diplomacy': Mediators

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Niger regime leader 'open to explore diplomacy': mediators

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The leader of Niger's military regime is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to its stand-off with the West African bloc ECOWAS, the head of a religious delegation of mediators said on Sunday.

"General (Abdourahamane) Tiani said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," said Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his delegation held talks in Niamey.

The Muslim leaders visited the capital Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible but scrapped a Saturday crisis meeting on the coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum as president.

Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official Niamey residence.

Related Topics

Niamey Niger July Sunday Muslim Family

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

4 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

4 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

6 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

6 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

6 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

6 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

7 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

7 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous