Niger reopens airspace following coup

Niamey, Niger, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Niger on Monday reopened its airspace nearly a month after imposing a ban following a military coup in July, the official Nigerien news agency ANP said.

After taking power on July 26, the coup leaders closed the country's airspace before reopening it again on August 2 -- a measure that was reversed on August 6 after regional countries threatened to intervene militarily to restore civilian rule.

"The airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights," the agency quoted a transport ministry spokesman as saying, adding that ground services had also resumed.

It added that Niger airspace remained closed to all operational military flights and others requiring prior authorisation from the relevant authorities.