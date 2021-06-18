UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Reopens Land Borders As Covid 'under Control'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Niger reopens land borders as Covid 'under control'

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The West African state of Niger said it had reopened land borders that had been closed since March 2020 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Road crossings on the the landlocked state's borders were reopened on Thursday after Covid trends showed "the situation is still under control," the government said.

Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, took drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus after the first cases emerged in March 2020.

The authorities ordered border closures, a state of emergency with a curfew, the closure of places of worship and schools, and the isolation of the capital Niamey from the rest of the country.

Most of these measures were eased over time, the chief exception being the closure of land borders.

Travellers arriving in Niger must present a negative test result for coronavirus or face being send back, a health ministry official told AFP.

People leaving the country will also have to present a negative test no more than five days old, he said.

The cost of the test is 5,000 CFA francs ($9 / 7.6 Euros) for people crossing by road, and 25,000 francs for air travellers, a rate set by all members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Niger has been relatively unaffected by the epidemic, reporting 5,457 cases including 193 deaths, according to official figures.

The health ministry on Tuesday launched a "mass vaccination campaign" against Covid-19, seeking to reach as many people as possible among those still reluctant to be vaccinated.

Related Topics

World Road Niamey Niger March Border 2020 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

36 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

41 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

48 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.