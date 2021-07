(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a village in western Niger, near the restive border with Mali, the government said on Monday.

Sunday's attack "targeted civilians, killing 14, including nine working in fields" at Banibangou, the interior ministry said. The area is prone to jihadist raids.