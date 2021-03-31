Niger thwarts 'attempted coup' before presidential inauguration

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Niger thwarted an "attempted coup" on Wednesday, the government said, two days before the historic inauguration of Mohamed Bazoum as president of the unstable Sahel nation.

Residents in the capital Niamey earlier reported hearing gunfire in the middle of the night in the district where the presidency is located.

A government statement said "an attempted coup" had been blocked, condemning what it called a "cowardly and regressive act which sought to threaten democracy and the state of law." An investigation has been launched and "several people connected with this attempted coup have been detained and others are being actively sought," it said, without giving further details.

"The situation is totally under control," the statement added, calling on the public to "carry on with normal life." A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "there were some arrests among a few members of the army" who had been behind the coup bid.

"The Presidential Guard retaliated, preventing this group of soldiers from approaching the presidential palace," the source said.

A resident of Niamey's Plateau district, which includes the president's official residence and offices, told AFP: "It was around 3 am, we heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons." "The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes," another resident said.

A third resident spoke of "intense shooting, with heavy and light weapons".

Online newspaper actuniger.com reported that calm had returned by around 4 am.

In short video clips posted on social networks, only several seconds in length, sporadic bursts of gunfire could be heard in the pitch dark.

It was not immediately possible to verify the videos independently.

The US embassy said it was suspending consular services until further notice and advised its employees not to come to work, and the French embassy similarly urged French nationals to stay at home.

The alleged coup comes ahead of Bazoum's inauguration on Friday -- the first elected transition in Niger's history since independence from France in 1960.

Bazoum is a former interior minister and right-hand man of outgoing president Mahamadou Issoufou, who is voluntarily stepping down after two five-year terms, a move that has been warmly praised by France and others.

Bazoum's victory in the second round of elections on February 2 was confirmed by the constitutional court this month.

The runner-up, former president Mahamane Ousmane, contested the results, claiming that he was the real winner.

Ousmane had called for "peaceful marches" across the country, but authorities banned a planned opposition protest Wednesday in Niamey the day before.