UrduPoint.com

Niger Violence Sparks New Wave Of Displacement: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Niger violence sparks new wave of displacement: UN

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :An uptick in suspected militant attacks in western Niger has since January forced more and more people to flee their homes, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

"Forced displacement has intensified over the first five months of 2022 because of escalating violence by non-state actors who attack civilians and security forces," an OCHA statement said on Monday.

The UN agency counted 136 "security incidents" from January to April this year, compared to 93 during the same period last year.

From May 1 to 19, 43 civilians were killed and 22 more abducted in the Torodi, Tera and Gotheye departments in the Tillaberi region bordering Burkina Faso and Mali, it said.

Since the start of April this year, more than 34,700 people -- or more than 5,000 households -- living in Tillaberi "were forced to move to settle in safer areas", it added.

According to Niger's defence minister, Alkassoum Indatou, defence and security forces launched a clean-up operation on May 16.

The minister said that, as of May 23, two members of the defence and security forces had been wounded, and a vehicle damaged, while on the enemy side "65 elements of armed terrorist groups (had been) neutralised, 163 motorcycles destroyed, 12 logistics plots and eleven assembly bases destroyed.

" Niger, which is the world's poorest country by the benchmark of the UN's Human Development Index, is facing insurgencies both on its western border with Mali and Burkina Faso and on its southeastern frontier with Nigeria.

The country is home to tens of thousands of internally displaced people, as well as refugees from Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The unstable regions of Tahou and Tillaberi -- in the tri-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger -- have since 2017 seen a spate of deadly attacks linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Niger is also suffering from a grave food crisis caused by drought and violence that has stopped farmers from working their land, according to the UN and the Nigerien authorities.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Terrorist Defence Minister World United Nations Drought Vehicle Mali Tillaberi Same Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria January April May Border 2017 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

7 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

7 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

7 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

7 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

7 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.