Nigeria: 101-year-old Woman Survives COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

ABUJA, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A 101-year-old Nigerian woman from the northwestern Osun State has survived COVID-19, a health official said Thursday.

She initially arrived with acute onset of cough, breathlessness, fever and malaise, Victor Adetiloye, the chief medical director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), announced without naming the patient.

"Symptoms started eight days before presentation. The patient's clinical condition worsened and this warranted a screening test for SARS CoV2," he said. The PCR result returned positive and the elderly patient was admitted to the isolation center in January, he added.

He pointed out that the elderly patient is currently spending the recuperation period at hospital after showing recovery.

Nigerian health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19-related deaths and 938 infections on Thursday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

"Till date [Thursday], 143,516 cases have been confirmed, 118,012 cases have been discharged and 1,710 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory," the NCDC said in its latest update.

