UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Academy Looks To Spread Ballet Among Lagos Poor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Nigeria academy looks to spread ballet among Lagos poor

Lagos, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A small group of Nigerian girls and boys wearing leotards and leggings limber up in a spare room at a run-down Primary school with patches of damp on the walls.

They launch into pirouettes and arabesques but have to make do without music. Today, the stereo is not working, because there is no electricity.

This is Leap of Dance Academy -- a ballet school in a poor district of sprawling megacity Lagos that aims to bring classical dance to underprivileged children in Africa's most populous nation.

The school is the brainchild of self-taught ballet aficionado Daniel Ajala, who opened its doors in late 2017 after studying the dance moves online and in books.

Now the academy -- which Ajala funds out of his own pocket -- has 12 pupils aged between six and 15.

The lessons are free and shoes and kit provided to the children, most of whom had never heard of ballet before they got involved.

"Ballet is for people who have money, who are very high class, because ballet is expensive," Ajala tells AFP.

"In this area, I know we can't actually afford the luxury of ballet, or dance education -- so I think it's a beautiful art to introduce to our people here.

" He says locals in the neighbourhood of Ajangbadi were sceptical at first about his plan to teach ballet.

"When we started ballet here, people were like 'what are they doing? Is it not indecent? It's not a Christian dance!'" "We want to make sure to show them that this is not a bad dance -- ballet is a very disciplined, forward dance that is very important in the growth of a child." Now after several years of training and effort the dancers have gained more acceptance.

And when they practice their moves outside around the area they now draw admiring -- if sometimes still confused -- glances.

Ballet has provided an inspiration and window onto unknown cultures for 15-year-old student Olamide Olawole.

She has even begun thinking of becoming a dance teacher herself.

"My dream is to make children around the world to be able to share the same dance experience," she says.

"I want them to be able to express their feelings through dance." Ifoma Madu watches on with pride as her son Anthony Madu performs a grand jete leap alongside his classmates.

"I feel great, I feel wonderful, I'm very excited," she told AFP.

"When I see him dancing, it gives me joy."

Related Topics

Africa World Music Electricity Poor Education Student Lagos Same Money 2017 Christian Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

8 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

8 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

10 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.