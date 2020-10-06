Abuja, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Nigeria has appointed American Randy Waldrum as the new coach of the women's team, officials said Monday.

Former midfielder Waldrum has worked largely within the American women's football circle and was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team between 2014 and 2016.

He will be assisted by local coaches like former international goalkeeper Ann Chiejine.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick said he hopes the nine-time African champions under Waldrum could compete more favourably at the world stage.

"The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far," he said.

"We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Waldrum can take us to that level."Waldrum was first appointed to the same post only to turn it down and take up a post at the University of Pittsburg.

Experienced Swede Thomas Dennerby then took charge of the Super Falcons, as Nigeria's women's team are known, leading them to the second round of the 2019 World Cup in France.