Nigeria Army Retakes Military Base From Militants

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Nigeria army retakes military base from militants

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Nigerian troops regained control of a military base in the northeast hours after it was seized by militants, sources told AFP on Sunday.

Militants aligned with the Islamic State militant group captured the base in Borno state on Saturday, after launching raids earlier in the week.

Officials blamed the violence on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a group that split from Boko Haram in 2016.

The army has claimed some success recently, destroying at least one of the group's camps located on islands in Lake Chad, on the borders of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

An army statement Saturday evening said its troops along with the air force had "effectively destroyed seven Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists' gun trucks" and killed several of the fighters.

"The troops are still engaged in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists," the statement added.

Sources told AFP on Sunday that the army had regained control of the base and the jihadists had left Marte, the town where the base is located.

However, the barracks were completely burnt and the jihadists made off with weaponry and vehicles.

Seven soldiers were killed during the fighting and eight others captured, sources said.

