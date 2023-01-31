Nigeria at very high risk of transmission of Lassa fever: health authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABUJA, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:Nigerian health authorities on Monday said the most populous African country is at a very high risk of increased transmission of the viral hemorrhagic fever.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a statement that it has activated a national multisectoral emergency operations center for Lassa fever at level 2 to strengthen and coordinate the current response activities in the country following a risk assessment carried out by stakeholders and experts on Jan.

20.

The risk assessment identified "an unprecedented upward trend in the number of confirmed cases being reported when compared to previous years; increased number of states reporting cases in comparison to previous years and increased risk of healthcare worker infections and deaths due to Lassa fever infection," said the NCDC.