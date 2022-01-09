UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Attacks Toll Climbs To 200 People Dead, Thousands Displaced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Nigeria attacks toll climbs to 200 people dead, thousands displaced

Abuja, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Nigeria said Sunday that gunmen killed at least 200 people and displaced thousands more in multiple raids in the northwest over the last week, dealing a heavy blow to authorities struggling to restore order.

Herders and farmers in Africa's most populous country have clashed over access to land in northwest and central Nigeria for years, but some groups have evolved into criminal gangs known as "bandits" who kill, loot and kidnap.

The minister of humanitarian affairs Sadiya Umar Farouq called the past week's attacks in Zamfara state "horrific and tragic," giving the first official toll after details began filtering out early Saturday.

"Over 200 persons were buried... due to the invasion by bandits," she said in a statement confirmed by her spokeswoman Nneka Ikem Anibeze on Sunday.

"We also worried about the displaced persons who are fleeing in their hundreds from their communities," the minister added, saying that relief material was sent to Zamfara.

The minister said more 10,000 people were displaced when "their homes were razed by the bandits while scores are still missing." On Saturday, four residents had told AFP that gunmen rampaged through Anka and Bukkuyum districts over two days, killing at least 140 people.

Babandi Hamidu, a resident of Kurfa Danya village said the militants were shooting "anyone on sight".

Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state that borders Niger, downplayed the violence and said only 58 people were killed.

"The Emir of Anka gave a list of 22 deaths while the Emir of Bukkuyum gave a list of 36 victims," said a spokesman for the governor, Zailani Bappa, in a statement late on Saturday.

Matawalle imposed highly restrictive measures for almost three months last year, shutting down telecoms, capping fuel sales and closing cattle markets, in an attempt to weaken the bandits but attacks have continued.

- Revenge attacks? - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the attacks as "an act of desperation by mass murderers.

" "We are fiercely determined to smoke out and destroy these outlaws," said the 79-year-old former army general, who is also battling a more than decade long jihadist insurgency in the northeast and separatist agitation in the southeast.

On Wednesday, the government officially labelled bandits as terrorists, saying it would help bring tougher sanctions, but analysts say the move is to enable the military to deploy more resources to the northwest.

Bandits made international headlines last year after kidnapping hundreds of students in a series of mass abductions from schools and colleges.

Students are often quickly released after ransom payments to the bandits but 200 were still missing in September, according to the UN.

On Saturday, 30 students and a teacher were released after seven months of captivity in Kebbi state, a local official said. It was not clear if any ransom had been paid.

Military and police operations are ongoing in the northwest.

Nigeria's armed forces said they had killed 537 "armed bandits and other criminal elements" in the region and arrested 374 others since May last year, while 452 "kidnapped civilians were rescued".

Security analyst Kabir Adamu, with Abuja-based Beacon Consulting Nigeria, told AFP that this week's raids could be in response to recent military operations.

Last month, bandits loyal to notorious gang leader Bello Turji suffered heavy losses in ground and air raids on their forest camps.

"Angered by this, and perhaps by the fact that that they were facing certain death, (they) decided to move to other locations and in the course of this they seem to be conducting these attacks," Adamu told AFP.

Locals said the raids were in response to an attack by vigilantes on a convoy of bandits who were trying to relocate elsewhere in the state.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Militants Army Police Kidnapping Governor United Nations Bello Niger Nigeria May September Criminals Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

10 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

17 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

18 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

18 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.