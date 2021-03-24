UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Coach Rohr Wants 'winning Mentality' Back After Barren 2020

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Nigeria coach Rohr wants 'winning mentality' back after barren 2020

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said on Wednesday he would use the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho to "restore a winning mentality" to the squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles, the three-time champions of Africa, failed to win a match in a coronavirus-disrupted 2020.

Nigeria travel to Benin Saturday, before they welcome Lesotho to Lagos on Tuesday to round up the qualification series for the Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cameroon in January.

This will be the only chance for Nigeria to play together before the next international break in June when they open their Qatar 2022 campaign.

They are drawn against Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic with only the overall winners advancing to a final playoff to be played on a knockout basis in November.

"We are keen to restore a winning mentality to the group ahead of very crucial games we have," said Rohr.

"It is important that we earn victories in the upcoming matches so that we get into our paces for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers," he said.

"There will be tough games to come and we will be raring to go."The Super Eagles have been relatively unaffected by travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and are able to call on their top players like Victor Osimhen from Napoli, Leicester City pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.

Nigeria have qualified for the last three World Cups, reaching the knockout round in 2014 in Brazil.

Related Topics

Africa World FIFA Qatar Liberia Lagos Leicester Brazil Benin Cameroon Cape Verde Lesotho Nigeria Central African Republic January June November 2020 From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

45 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

52 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.