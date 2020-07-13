UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Doctors Launch Latest Strike Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

Nigeria doctors launch latest strike amid pandemic

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Doctors in Nigeria's largest city Lagos began a three-day warning strike on Monday over welfare and inadequate protective kits, but said medics handling coronavirus cases would not be involved.

The industrial action is the latest in a string of stoppages by medics to hit Africa's most populous nation as it struggles to halt rising infections.

Doctors under the auspices of the Medical Guild Association said they called the strike after the Lagos state government failed to meet demands for additional pay and better protection.

"The issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances... approved by the Federal government to the doctors has not been approved by Lagos government to her doctors," leader Oluwajimi Sodipo said in a statement.

He said the stoppage would not include members working in coronavirus isolation wards despite a backlog in their wages.

"Doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months; salaries which have remained unpaid at the moment," he said.

"Our members are putting themselves on the line daily to provide care, and we need to do everything to protect our colleagues." The statement urged government to provide enough personal protective equipment, prompt testing of health workers and insurance.

Nigeria has so far recorded over 32,500 cases and 740 deaths from the virus.

Lagos, the country's largest city of 20 million inhabitants, accounts for the bulk of the cases.

More than 800 health workers have been infected by the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Nigerian Medical Association -- the country's main doctors body -- has launched or threatened a series of strikes during the pandemic over welfare and safety.

Repeated governments in Africa's biggest oil producer have been accused of underfunding the health sector and experts warn it risks being overwhelmed if virus cases surge.

Related Topics

Africa Threatened Oil Lagos Nigeria From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

25 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

49 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

49 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

60 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.