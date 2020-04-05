UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Eyes $1.3bn Health Fund To Tackle Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Nigeria eyes $1.3bn health fund to tackle virus

Abuja, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Nigeria is looking to set up a $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euro) fund to boost its fragile healthcare system for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Saturday.

Finance minister Zainab Ahmed met senior lawmakers to discuss pulling together the fund from government "special accounts" and international loans, a statement from the senate president's office said.

"What we are proposing is an establishment of a 500 billion naira COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund," Ahmed was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Our general view is that this crisis intervention fund is to be utilised to upgrade healthcare facilities." The proposed fund is still subject to negotiations and would need to be approved by lawmakers, who have suspended their sittings due to the virus.

"Meetings are being held on how to raise funds, so nothing is agreed, the money is not on ground," Yunusa Abdullahi, a spokesman for the finance minister, told AFP.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and most populous nation, has so far recorded 209 confirmed infections and four deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Experts warn the country is highly vulnerable to the pandemic due to its weak healthcare system and high population density.

The government has locked down its largest city Lagos and capital Abuja for two weeks in a bid to contain infections.

The authorities have already pledged other emergency funds towards tackling the virus and its economic fallout.

But officials have little leeway after the collapse in oil prices gutted state revenues.

Related Topics

Africa Senate Oil Abuja Lagos Nigeria Euro Money From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

2 minutes ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

2 minutes ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up to 3 After 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Italian COVID-19 Death Toll Surges Past 15,000 as ..

2 minutes ago

Train operation to resume in phases, once lock dow ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.