Nigeria Fuel Truck Fire Kills 23: President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lokoja , Nigeria, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said 23 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol overturned and caught fire on a busy road in the centre of the country.

"The death of 23 people as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Commission, represents another disturbing and saddening incident in the litany of tragedies that have befallen our country," Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement.

