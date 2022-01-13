Nigeria government ends Twitter ban

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Nigeria's government on Wednesday said it had ended its suspension of Twitter, seven months after banning the social media giant in a dispute over a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari.

.. has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight," a statement from the country's information technology development agency said.