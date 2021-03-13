Nigeria gunmen abduct dozens of students in college raid

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Gunmen raided a college in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped 39 students, government officials and parents said on Friday, in the latest mass abduction targeting a school.

The kidnap gang stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state, around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) on Thursday, shooting indiscriminately before taking students.

The Kaduna college was said to have some 300 male and female students -- mostly aged 17 and older -- at the time of the attack.

Kaduna state commissioner for internal security Samuel Aruwan said 39 of the students were missing while the army was able to rescue 180 people after a battle with the gunmen.

"Further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits... indicate that 39 students are currently unaccounted for," including 23 females and 16 males, Aruwan said in a statement late Friday.

He had initially said 30 students were unaccounted for.

Aruwan said the state government "is maintaining close communication with the management of the college as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the tracking of the missing students." The commissioner said some of the rescued students were injured during the operation and were being treated at a military hospital.

- 'Appeal to the government' - Police and military personnel stood guard around the college at the outskirts of Kaduna city on Friday afternoon as anxious parents and families waited for news. A fighter jet flew overhead.

Government officials said the students were found to be missing after a headcount at the college, and parents said they had been taken by the gunmen.

"We have confirmed from her colleagues our daughter Sera is with the abductors," Helen Sunday told reporters, tears rolling down her face. "I appeal to the government to help rescue our children." "It is unacceptable for parents to send their children to school only to be kidnapped by criminal elements," said Denis John, who said his brother was among those taken.

Heavily-armed gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

The bandits have recently turned their focus to schools where they kidnap students or schoolchildren for ransom -- Thursday's was at least the fourth such attack since December.

Mass kidnappings in the northwest are complicating security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces who are also battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.