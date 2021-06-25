UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Gunmen Kill One, Abduct At Least 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Nigeria gunmen kill one, abduct at least 12

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Gunmen have killed one person and kidnapped 12 in northwestern Nigeria, police said Friday, while residents said many more were taken.

A village head told AFP that 33 people were abducted in the attack late on Wednesday in a village in the Kachia district of Kaduna state.

Northwestern and central Nigeria are a hotbed of criminal gangs locally referred to as bandits who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning their homes and stealing cattle.

Assailants in "large number bearing sophisticated weapons" shot dead a resident and abducted 14 others, local police spokesman Mohammed Jalige said.

The security forces "trailed the bandits to the outskirt of the village and rescued two persons," he added in a statement.

He said a manhunt was still under way to free the remaining 12 hostages.

Idris Suleiman, the traditional chief of Kachia, said the assailants first attacked a bakery in Awon village where they killed one person and abducted five.

"The gunmen proceeded to another place... where people gather for petty trading and took away 28 people" including a pregnant woman, he said.

Suleiman said the gunmen also looted some shops abandoned by their owners during the attack.

Criminal gangs are known to maintain camps in nearby Rugu forest which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

Driven by financial motives, they have no known ideological leanings but there is growing concern they are being infiltrated by militants from the northeast who are waging a 12-year-old rebellion to establish an Islamic state.

The gangs have recently stepped up attacks on schools, kidnapping hundreds of students for ransom.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Police Kidnapping Katsina Kaduna Niger Nigeria Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

10 minutes ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

22 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

17 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

17 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.