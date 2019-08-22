Nigeria hails 'historic milestone' after 3 years polio-free

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Nigeria on Wednesday announced that three years had elapsed since it last recorded a case of polio, a key step towards eradicating the notorious disease in Africa.

"Three years without a case of wild polio virus is a historic milestone for Nigeria and the global community," said Faisal Shuaib, director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, was the last country on the continent to suffer from outbreaks of the wild polio virus, but has recorded none since August 2016.

The West African giant will submit data on its polio cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, a move that could pave the way for the whole of the continent to be declared free of the virus.

The fight against the virus in Nigeria was slowed by the Boko Haram insurgency that has torn apart the northeast of the country over the past decade.

The insecurity, which has displaced more than two million people, hampered vaccinations in the region and prevented access to people in remote areas.

While fighting jihadists, Nigeria and neighboring countries in the Lake Chad Basin have held polio vaccination campaigns to prevent the spread of the virus.

Once a worldwide scourge, the number of cases around the globe have fallen by more than 99 per cent since 1988, according to the WHO.

In 2012, Nigeria had 122 polio sufferers, more than half of the 223 victims worldwide.