UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Hails 'historic Milestone' After 3 Years Polio-free

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Nigeria hails 'historic milestone' after 3 years polio-free

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Nigeria on Wednesday announced that three years had elapsed since it last recorded a case of polio, a key step towards eradicating the notorious disease in Africa.

"Three years without a case of wild polio virus is a historic milestone for Nigeria and the global community," said Faisal Shuaib, director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, was the last country on the continent to suffer from outbreaks of the wild polio virus, but has recorded none since August 2016.

The West African giant will submit data on its polio cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, a move that could pave the way for the whole of the continent to be declared free of the virus.

The fight against the virus in Nigeria was slowed by the Boko Haram insurgency that has torn apart the northeast of the country over the past decade.

The insecurity, which has displaced more than two million people, hampered vaccinations in the region and prevented access to people in remote areas.

While fighting jihadists, Nigeria and neighboring countries in the Lake Chad Basin have held polio vaccination campaigns to prevent the spread of the virus.

Once a worldwide scourge, the number of cases around the globe have fallen by more than 99 per cent since 1988, according to the WHO.

In 2012, Nigeria had 122 polio sufferers, more than half of the 223 victims worldwide.

Related Topics

Africa World Polio Chad Nigeria March August 2016 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

47 minutes ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

46 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

1 hour ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.